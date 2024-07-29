The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

OUR SAY: Postcodes beyond the Twin Cities deserve a quality hospital too

By Editorial
July 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three rural councils - Indigo, Towong and Alpine - plan to seek common ground on the Albury hospital redevelopment. File picture
Three rural councils - Indigo, Towong and Alpine - plan to seek common ground on the Albury hospital redevelopment. File picture

Our community often focuses on Albury-Wodonga and there's nothing really wrong with that; after all the Twin Cities are home to so many of us.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.