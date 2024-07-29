OUR SAY: Postcodes beyond the Twin Cities deserve a quality hospital too

Our community often focuses on Albury-Wodonga and there's nothing really wrong with that; after all the Twin Cities are home to so many of us.
But sometimes this emphasis can mean smaller centres in our region are overlooked when it comes to services where we all deserve equal access. Like health and the ongoing conversation about the scope and nature of a Border hospital.
This conversation, as Indigo mayor Sophie Price points out, has been primarily led so far by relevant parties and individuals in Albury and Wodonga.
But other North East residents, who may live in Beechworth, Bright, Tallangatta or anywhere in between, need a high-standard hospital as much as anyone.
"It is absolutely our first point of call if we're going to use any hospital services or health and so it's really critical to the functioning of our communities and the health generally of our populations," Cr Price said.
Council representatives from Indigo, Towong and Alpine are planning a meeting to discuss the Albury hospital redevelopment, a project whose progress has been far from smooth.
"We want to come together to have a similar position parallel to that of Albury Wodonga Health, to really highlight that AWH is our hospital," Cr Price said.
"It's a really important service, and we need to see the best outcome for the region and for our constituents as well."
Given that is something we'd all want, the councils' aims can only be commended.
