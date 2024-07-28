The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Emergency crews working to rescue man stuck on mountain overnight

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 28 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The police Air Wing unit is involved in the rescue operation at Mount Feathertop. File photo
The police Air Wing unit is involved in the rescue operation at Mount Feathertop. File photo

Emergency crews are working to rescue a man who has been stuck at Mount Feathertop overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.