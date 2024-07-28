Emergency crews working to rescue man stuck on mountain overnight

Emergency crews are working to rescue a man who has been stuck at Mount Feathertop overnight.
The 36-year-old hiker had been walking on the mountain on Saturday, July 27, when he got into trouble.
The area is covered in snow and the man lost sight of the track and became distressed.
He called triple zero for assistance about 9.40pm during cold conditions and poor visibility.
The man was prepared with equipment and found an area to sleep on Saturday night.
The exact temperature in the area was unclear, but a low of minus 6.7 degrees was recorded at nearby Mount Hotham overnight.
A large number of agencies including the police Air Wing, Ambulance Victoria, Mount Hotham staff, the SES and Bush Search and Rescue Victoria were working to assist the man on Sunday.
The operation, on the Razorback North Walking Track, was being hampered by cloud cover.
Rescuers were looking to either walk the man out or helicopter him from the area.
