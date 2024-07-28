Woman arrested, refused bail, after police appeal on Warrant Wednesday

A woman sought by Albury officers as part of Warrant Wednesday remains in custody after her arrest.
Police asked the public for information into the whereabouts of Mariah Young, 26, on Wednesday, July 24.
An image of the 26-year-old was released by investigators.
Young was arrested by officers and faced Wagga Local Court on Saturday.
The 26-year-old faces charges including two counts of destroying or damaging property, a bail offence, and breaching an intervention order.
Police argued she was an unacceptable risk of being released from custody amid concerns about her failing to return to court, committing further offences, and endangering the safety of others.
Registrar Wendy Howard refused bail.
Young will face Albury court on Monday, July 29.
