Breen the only danger to Chesser in race for goalkicking title

Star spearhead James Breen needs a big bag of goals against Wahgunyah this weekend to snare a second TDFL goalkicking title.
Breen previously won the title with Tallangatta in 2016 after he booted 90 goals.
The goalkicking title looks like a race between young Barnawartha forward Jack Chesser and Breen with three rounds remaining.
Chesser has booted a career-high 69 goals playing deep in the Tigers attack after crossing to Barnawartha from Wodonga over the off-season.
Breen has 58 goals in his first season since he last played in 2019.
The Hoppers spearhead only recently returned after serving a four-week suspension for umpire abuse.
Breen booted 14-goals against Wahgunyah earlier in the season and can storm back into contention for the goalkicking title if he can produce something similar again.
He is averaging just over five goals from the 11 matches he has played.
Chesser has played all 15-matches so far this season and is averaging 4.6 goals per game.
The Hoppers play Wahgunyah, Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the run home while the Tigers have Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Rutherglen and Yackandandah.
Meanwhile, Kiewa-Sandy Creek midfielder Josh Hicks made a welcome return for the Hawks on the weekend from a thumb injury.
Hicks has been sidelined since round 2 after having surgery on his fractured thumb which needed to be wired.
The Hawks have sorely missed Hicks who is among the premier midfielders in the competition.
They sit fourth with a 11-4 record with three rounds remaining but look unlikely to be able to force their way into the top-three and will need to win four straight finals to claim the flag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.