GALLERY: Bandits bow out but most leagues are just heating up towards finals

The sun might have been out this weekend but the grounds around the Border were still sporting the effects of previous rain.
The Border Mail's James Wiltshire and Phoebe Adams were out and about, capturing plenty of action.
The Ovens and Murray Football League's bold decision to introduce a standalone Hall of Fame Showdown worked wonders as Lavington scored a gripping five-point win over North Albury
North Albury's dominant third quarter proved the difference in its 11-goal victory over Lavington in Ovens and Murray netball.
Flag fancy Yackandandah sent Thurgoona crashing back to earth with a 78-point defeat of the Bulldogs at Yackandandah.
The Bandits' NBL1 East title campaigns have come to an end. With the support of a home crowd at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, the women's side bowed out to Sutherland 74-83 in a Saturday night semi-final showdown.
Flag favourites Osborne celebrated favourite son's Connor Galvin's 200-match milestone in style after notching a 38-point victory over a severely depleted Jindera.
The top of the Hume A-grade netball competition couldn't be any closer following a draw between Jindera and Osborne.
