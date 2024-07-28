Looking at health beyond the Twin Cities

Our region is more than just Albury and Wodonga, and three rural councils plan to make that perfectly clear.
As Ted Howes reports, Indigo, Towong and Alpine shires will meet to talk over whether the Albury hospital redevelopment will suit the needs of their residents.
Blair Thomson has been busy following police and emergency news, with a rescue at Mount Feathertop and sad details arising from a tragic car crash at Tocumwal.
In sport, Andrew Moir and Brent Godde keep us up to date with Ovens and Murray, Hume and Tallangatta and District football but our eyes are turning to Paris as well. Big congratulations to Wodonga-born swimmer Meg Harris, an Olympic relay champion again.
Catch up on more of our top stories in the headlines below, we really appreciate the support of our readers.
Thanks for your time, hope the working week starts well.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
