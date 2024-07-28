Tender tips: How to cook succulent meat every time

This is branded content.
When it comes to cooking meat for the perfect Sunday lunch, Friday night dinner, or weekly get-together, there is a noticeable difference between well-cooked meat, and just, well, cooked meat.
Unfortunately, many of us know from experience that getting the time, heat, quantity, and everything else just right is a fickle task. Not to worry, this article is going to take you through how to get the perfect piece, every time.
Knowing what kind of meat to cook in the first place is a very personal matter; some chefs swear by specific cuts and types of meat, others are open to anything.
If you're lost and need somewhere to start, look into the different options at your local butcher for inspiration. In Australia, where beef is abundant, there are some great, underrated, and often cheap cuts to choose from, like skirt, brisket, flank, or silverside.
Aside from the obvious choices like chicken and beef, chefs also often branch out and buy duck maryland and other less common meats. Duck is a great choice for beginners because of its manageable size.
Once you've selected your meat, just having the perfect cut and a vivid picture of the end result in your mind isn't enough. You need to plan your cooking process meticulously, from marinating the meat to preheating the oven, ensuring every step is executed with precision and care.
Before you even turn on an oven, stove, or hot plate, ask yourself - have you got every ingredient? Every tool you need? How long do you have to cook? What other considerations need to be made? This attention to detail will make all the difference in achieving that mouth-watering, tender meat that everyone will rave about and remember fondly.
The nitty-gritty of how to cook tender meat is both an art and a science. It takes time to get everything right, but when you do, it is surely worth it.
Everyone has to start somewhere, and you're likely to hit some obstacles as you learn, but here are a few things we've learnt along the way that make all the difference and, hopefully, lead to success:
This aspect is very much a science. When you marinate meat with acidic ingredients like vinegar, lemon juice, or yoghurt, you are helping to denature proteins - essentially unwinding long proteins like muscle that can otherwise be pretty chewy. Hence, marinades will soften the meat's overall texture.
Marinating is also a simple way to bring your dish to the next level with extra layers of flavour. When you marinate, the herbs, spices, and other flavorful ingredients are infused into the meat, thus creating a real depth of taste that brings out the best in the protein.
Whether you're preparing a simple weeknight dinner or an elaborate feast, a well-chosen marinade can enhance whatever meat you choose from ordinary to extraordinary, making every bite count.
Getting the timing right is crucial when it comes to marinating. Some meats benefit from a long soak, while others can become mushy if left for too long. For instance, delicate fish fillets might only need 30 minutes, whereas tougher cuts like beef brisket can marinate overnight.
Always follow recipe recommendations to ensure the best results and avoid over-marinating, which can negatively impact texture and flavour.
Carefully monitoring temperature plays a critical role in the tenderisation of meat. A lot of people do not realise that as meat is heated, its proteins undergo a process called denaturation and coagulation, profoundly influencing its texture.
At lower temperatures, the protein myosin begins to coagulate (basically solids turn to liquids), and the connective tissues gradually break down, resulting in a slow and moisture-retaining tenderisation process that yields a tender and succulent texture.
Of course, as temperatures rise, both of these processes accelerate, causing proteins to contract more rapidly, potentially squeezing out moisture and toughening the meat.
The bottom line? Maintaining precise temperature control is paramount to achieving the desired tenderness; otherwise, the coagulation curve will be too sharp. Techniques like sous vide offer precise temperature management, which ensures meat remains consistently tender and flavorful throughout cooking.
All too often, people finish cooking and want to dive right in - which is understandable; you're hungry, it smells great, and everyone is ready to eat. A little planning, however, and you can leave enough time for the meat to properly rest before slicing into it, which can make a big difference to the final result.
When meat cooks, its liquids are pushed out towards the edges. With meats like steak, people often cut into them straight away.
The problem? All those delicious juices that make a great steak end up on the outside or dripping all over the plate. By letting the meat sit for a while, a good amount of said juices will be reabsorbed - adding to the tender taste.
When you get meat out of the pan or oven, it's finished cooking, right? Well, not exactly - meat continues to cook even after it's removed from the heat source. This phenomenon, known as carryover cooking, can raise internal temperature by a few degrees.
For instance, a roast chicken taken out of the oven and measured at 75°C might reach 78°C while resting. This means getting your meat out at the right time - not too early and not too late - makes sure it's fully cooked without becoming dry.
Unfortunately, it's pretty rare to get something just right the first time, but do not lose hope. These tips and tricks should help you make the perfect succulent meat every time, but if something didn't go as planned, it's ok.
Adjust your times, marinade, or whatever you need next time, and consider all the factors like the size and type of meat, as well as your oven's or cooking method's specific quirks. Meat thermometers are a great way to ensure preciseness and consistency in cooking if you're finding your results don't seem right.
Think about keeping a cooking journal to note what worked and what didn't. Experiment with different marinades, cooking temperatures, and resting times. Over time, you'll develop a keen sense of what makes your meat turn out just right.
Remember, even professional chefs have to start somewhere, and each attempt brings you one step closer to mastering the art of cooking succulent meat every time.
Cooking is a necessary part of life, but it can also be fun, so enjoy the learning curve and don't be afraid to experiment with flavours and sides. Follow these tips and you'll be on your way to becoming a pro when it comes to making the perfect meal, every time.
