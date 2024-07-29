Winning Olympic debut for Border hockey star, Fergus bound for final

Albury's Jocelyn Bartram and Jindera's Fergus Hamilton have made positive starts to their maiden Olympic campaigns at Paris 2024.
Bartram played her part in a hard-fought 2-1 win for the Hockeyroos on Sunday night, July 28.
After trailing 1-0 at quarter-time, the Australians hit back with goals to Stephanie Kershaw and Tatum Stewart.
Bartram saved two field goal attempts from the South Africans in the victory.
The Hockeyroos return to action against Great Britain at 1am on Tuesday, July 30.
Jindera rower Hamilton progressed to the men's four final after a second-place finish in heat two on Sunday, July 28.
The Australian combination of Hamilton, Timothy Masters, Jack Robertson, and Alex Hill posted a time of 6.06.95 across the 2000m event, narrowly behind the US quartet, to secure automatic qualification for the medal race.
Hamilton will line up in the A final at 8.10pm on Thursday, August 1.
Mulwala shooter James Willett starts his quest for gold in the men's trap on Monday, July 29, with qualification from 5.30pm.
It is Willett's third Olympics after narrowly missing out on bronze on debut at Rio in 2016.
Albury basketball great Lauren Jackson starts her fifth Olympic Games with the Opals to face Nigeria at 7pm.
Canada and the host nation France are in the same pool.
Wodonga-born swimmer Meg Harris guided Australia to gold in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday morning, July 28.
It was the nation's fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the event.
Harris is back in the pool on Saturday, August 3, for the heats of the women's 50m freestyle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.