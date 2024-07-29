The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Winning Olympic debut for Border hockey star, Fergus bound for final

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 29 2024 - 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Jocelyn Bartram lunges for the ball in the 2-1 win for the Hockeyroos against South Africa at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday, July 28. Picture by AAP
Albury's Jocelyn Bartram lunges for the ball in the 2-1 win for the Hockeyroos against South Africa at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday, July 28. Picture by AAP

Albury's Jocelyn Bartram and Jindera's Fergus Hamilton have made positive starts to their maiden Olympic campaigns at Paris 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.