Boy, 16, over alcohol limit, mate gets in car after cops leave and blows over

A boy and his mate have been caught drink-driving down Wangaratta's main street within about half an hour of each other.
Police breath tested a 16-year-old boy on Ryley Street about midnight on Sunday morning.
The learner driver didn't have an appropriately licensed driver next to him during the July 28 traffic stop.
He blew an alcohol reading of 0.07.
Police spotted the man's friend, aged 20, in the same vehicle about half-an-hour later.
That man - a probationary driver required to have a zero-alcohol reading - blew 0.03.
Officers also recovered an imitation firearm gel blaster from the vehicle.
The older male will face court for drink-driving and for possessing an imitation gun, while the youth will face court for drink-driving and failing to have an accompanying driver.
