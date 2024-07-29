The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Lavington's Darcy Smith was asked if he'd give up cricket to focus on footy

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 29 2024 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Darcy Smith (right) was the club's only multiple goalkicker against North Albury with a double.
Lavington's Darcy Smith (right) was the club's only multiple goalkicker against North Albury with a double.

Livewire Lavington forward Darcy Smith admits he doesn't get upset when dropped as he continues to balance senior football and cricket.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.