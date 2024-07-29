Lavington's Darcy Smith was asked if he'd give up cricket to focus on footy

Livewire Lavington forward Darcy Smith admits he doesn't get upset when dropped as he continues to balance senior football and cricket.
Smith was the Panthers only multiple goalkicker in last Saturday's crucial five-point win over North Albury, booting a double.
"Darcy is a very clever footballer, he's got elite hands for a small forward, is super clean and knows where the goals are, we're loving what he's doing for us the last month," coach Adam Schneider praised.
Smith is something of a rarity in Border sport, combining senior Ovens and Murray football with Cricket Albury-Wodonga's top grades.
"I don't do much pre-season for the footy, I'm not really that fit at the start, so I look to have a good first month in the reserves to get my fitness and confidence up," Smith revealed.
The general consensus, in all football competitions, is you must have a strong pre-season to have any hope of a superb year.
In the past four seasons, the 23-year-old has played 25 senior games and 36 reserves.
He played his first senior game this year in round five and was asked if he would give up cricket to focus on football.
"It depends on form. I do get injured a lot and don't mind if I get dropped," he admitted.
There's no doubting Smith's football talent.
He kicked the Panthers' opening goal against North, a 50m bomb, and then landed the last in the final minutes.
Smith is among the league's quickest players over 10m, with that blistering acceleration allowing him to burst away from opponents.
Classy team-mate Jake O'Brien was also influential, clocking up 31 touches, the game's second-highest behind North's Archer Gardiner, with 15 contested possessions.
"They probably got one over on us earlier in the year, so we had them on the radar that we owed them one," he offered.
The Panthers have beaten top three contenders North and Wangaratta Rovers in successive weeks and will need to do likewise at home against Wangaratta on Saturday to keep their finals hopes alive.
With four rounds left, Lavington is a win out of the top five.
