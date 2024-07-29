The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Desperate times: childcare desert sucking the life out of regional towns

By Adrian Black
Updated July 29 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Psychologist Tegan Podubinski, pictured with husband Ty and children Ida and Henry, knows Wangaratta needs more mental health support but she and other essential workers need the childcare crisis fixed. Picture supplied by Yasmin Rose Photography
Psychologist Tegan Podubinski, pictured with husband Ty and children Ida and Henry, knows Wangaratta needs more mental health support but she and other essential workers need the childcare crisis fixed. Picture supplied by Yasmin Rose Photography

For psychologist and mother-of-two, Tegan Podubinski, a lack of childcare access will leave her North East community 20 weeks poorer in mental health services this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.