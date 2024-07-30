Tossing up on doing a DNA test or can't make head or tail of your results?

DNA tests can bring families together or throw a spanner in the works.
Either way, more than 30 million people worldwide have chosen to take a test to learn more about their heritage.
Those numbers continue to soar as people build their family histories.
Wodonga Family History Society project co-ordinator Janette Griggs said her family had used a DNA database and extensive research to solve an age-old puzzle.
She said they found a connection to a British Pacific Fleet sailor who was stationed in Sydney during 1945.
"The war was over in Europe but they were still fighting the war in the Pacific," she said.
"Some of the sailors were billeted out at Randwick and it was almost like a mini-city.
"This sailor fathered a child born in 1946 that he never knew about; he went on to be in the Merchant Navy but he didn't have any other children in his lifetime.
"We found out a couple of years ago but he had passed."
The society's research officer, Alice Lindsay, said DNA results could be a valuable source of information yet still raised ethical dilemmas.
She said results offered important insights into the social and economic conditions of periods throughout history.
"But people need to consider who will retain ethical control of their information and have it written into their will," she said.
Wodonga Family History Society will explore some of the issues around DNA tests at its open day at Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery on Saturday, August 3.
People thinking of doing a DNA test will benefit from a talk at 11.30am while a 1pm address will offer tips on interpreting the results.
The society's DNA coaches will be free to answer questions from 11am to 3pm.
The open day coincides with National Family History Month, which runs throughout August.
Among other workshops at Hyphen on Saturday, August 3, will be Scrapbooking Your Family Story.
As a beginner scrapbooker or seasoned enthusiast, participants will learn the art of creating a visual narrative.
They should bring along their ancestor's names, dates, details and photographs to learn how to craft a meaningful family history page.
Ms Griggs said visitors to the open day could learn about the resources available to trace their family history at Hyphen.
They could check out the collection of books, maps, published family stories and research tools, guided by research assistants.
"There's never been a better time to discover how easy it is to trace your family history," Ms Griggs said.
"We have access to Ancestry.com and FamilySearch (auxiliary library level; a step above home search access)."
The society will also host a talk by Jenny Harkness (FamilySearch) to unlock the mysteries of your heritage on Tuesday, August 20, at 7pm.
The open day runs at Hyphen on Saturday, August 3, from 11am to 3pm.
