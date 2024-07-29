Gun, car theft, drug dealing case almost settled, Wangaratta court told

The case of a man accused of having three stolen guns in a stolen vehicle and trafficking GHB will likely resolve, a court has heard.
The $25,000 stolen car, which had been taken in Wangaratta earlier in the day, had two shotguns and a rifle, ammunition, GHB, ice and $1304 in cash.
Stokes allegedly had other stolen items including 10 boxes of Lego, four air purifiers, a bank card, and five fake driver's licences.
The Rosebud man is also accused of stealing $114 worth of property from the Springvale Bunnings on February 11 and $880 worth of dog food from Pet Barn in Mitcham on January 21.
Stokes has remained in custody following his arrest, and faced Wangaratta court on Monday, July 29, on a video link from Port Philip Prison.
His lawyer James Valos said the matters had "all but resolved", and sought a date for Stokes to enter guilty pleas.
Mr Valos said a psychological assessment for his client had been booked in.
The case will return to Melbourne Magistrates Court on September 26.
