It's been a long time since Dederang Mount Beauty was in this position

Dederang Mount Beauty is within sight of a drought-breaking finals appearance in Tallangatta and District netball.
The Bombers pipped fellow contenders Wahgunyah 39-37 in an enthralling clash on Saturday.
"It was not a day where you want to be a shooter," DMB captain Alysha de Koeyer laughed.
"It was just nerve-wracking, you wanted to get every goal as they're hard to get back if you missed."
DMB went into the game in fifth spot, a win ahead of the visitors.
The home team led at every change by one, two and two goals respectively, with a finals-like intensity.
"We've been pretty lucky over the past few seasons where we have a really good club culture, we don't attack one another when we make mistakes or things don't go our way; we're quite good at keeping our heads in the game and moving forward," de Koeyer explained.
DMB's three-pronged attack proved decisive with the skipper's 10 goals supporting Keely Bullivant (16) and Paige Tuohey (13), whereas Wahgunyah's Danielle Walsh (26) was the only opponent in double figures.
"'Keels' (Bullivant) played a ripper of a game and came in with the confidence that we needed and gave me confidence as one of the shooters," de Koeyer offered.
"And Tessa Walsh (centre-wing attack) was copping it a lot on the court physically, so it was a very physical and mental game for her and she was so composed."
DMB now has a two-game and percentage break on Wahgunyah in the battle for the only vacant finals spot with just three rounds left.
"If we can qualify for finals, it would be so exciting, I can't remember the last time we played finals, it's been such a long time," the club stalwart said.
Elsewhere, Thurgoona's Mardi Nicholson scored 36 goals in the 69-27 win over Yackandandah, while Chiltern's Tammy Kennedy and Brigitte Murphy featured in the 65-31 victory over Barnawartha.
Beechworth's Rachael Cavallin bagged 18 goals in the 45-30 win over Wodonga Saints, Kiewa Sandy Creek's Haylee Penny posted a match-high 44 goals in the 54-39 triumph over Mitta United, while Tallangatta's Hannah Pole and Hannah Dwyer nabbed 31 and 30 goals respectively in the 65-17 thumping of Rutherglen.
