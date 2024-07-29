Slammed and praised: mixed reaction to new no-grounds eviction rules

New laws next year that will put an end to no-grounds eviction of renters could backfire and lead to fewer properties on the market, a leading Border real estate agent has warned.
Under revised rules in NSW, landlords will need a "commonsense" reason to end a tenancy for both periodic and fixed-term leases.
The reforms, welcomed by tenants' advocacy groups, are set to be in place early next year, and will penalise landlords who terminate a lease for "non-genuine reasons".
Earlier this month, the owner of a Benalla home who had been unable to evict a tenant who owed more than $20,000 and hadn't paid rent since January 20 last year, won a court case over the matter.
The new rules have been slammed by the Real Estate Institute of NSW which said they could be detrimental to renters rather than helpful.
Under the new rule, landlords seeking to evict a "bad tenant" will need a "commonsense and reasonable" excuse such as if the renter is at fault because of a breach of lease, damage to the property, or non-payment of rent.
Another reason would be that the property is being sold, repairs or renovations make inhabiting the property too difficult, or the property is set to be demolished.
Will Bonnici, of First National Real Estate which operates on both sides of the Border, said he understood the proposed legislation "had the best of intentions" but warned it could make matters worse for renters.
"They've actually seen how this has backfired on tenants in other states who have adopted this [no-grounds eviction]," Mr Bonnici said.
"The NSW government and previous governments across other states have good intentions, they're trying to protect and give some sort of security to tenants.
"But what this has done is it dissolves the rights of the landlord who effectively is providing a service and putting a lot of money up to provide housing for a tenant.
"That potentially will see an exodus of some landlords. I'm all for potentially extending the notice to even 180 days so at least then that gives any tenant ample time to find a property.
"The job of a tenant is to take care of the asset and make sure that it is well-maintained and you pay your rent, and the job of the landlord is to provide a habitable property at a fair price, a fair market price."
Tenant support group Verto which offers help for renters in Albury and Wagga, welcomed the proposed legislation saying "something had to change to level the playing field".
"As it currently stands, landlords in NSW are legally able to terminate rolling leases at any time, without any reason, as long as they provide the tenant 90 days' notice," Verto chief executive Ron Maxwell said.
"This is completely unfair on many renters, often resulting in financial strain and emotional distress. No one should ever have to live in fear of homelessness."
Mr Maxwell cited Verto statistics which show tenants contacting the service about end of fixed term and 90 day no-grounds eviction notices had increased by up to 230 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
"We continually hear from local renters how devastating no-grounds eviction notices can be," he said. "Something had to change to level the playing field and ending no-grounds evictions without a reasonable excuse is a big step in the right direction."
Meanwhile, the Real Estate Institute of NSW said it was a "cruel irony" that the new rules would make "a bad situation for tenants" worse.
The REINSW slammed the reforms saying they would drive more investors away from the market and make the dire situation for renters even worse.
"The government has dressed this reform up as tenant-friendly to divert tenants' frustrations away from its consistent failure to provide more housing for people and to encourage more investors to make their properties available for rent," REINSW chief executive officer Tim McKibbin said.
"The cruel irony for tenants is that every time you make residential property a less attractive investment, the more you drive investors away, and the less homes there are to rent.
"The result is less choice for renters. This is not a forecast outcome. It's happening now."
Premier Chris Minns said "bad tenants" would still be able to be evicted and that his government didn't want homeowners to have to put up with bad behaviour.
"But anyone who rents in NSW knows just how anxious and challenging renting can be at the moment," Mr Minns said. "We've all seen the lines on a Saturday morning with hundreds of people waiting to inspect new properties.
"We believe this reform gets the balance right, but importantly, this will give both homeowners and renters more certainty, more peace of mind, so they can build a home and a life on surer ground."
