'She persisted': life of trail-blazing female priest marked

The first woman to be ordained an Anglican priest in the Wangaratta diocese has been farewelled at a funeral where mourners heard fulfilling her ambition to minister was at "no stage an easy path".
Mother Bethley Sullivan was honoured with a requiem mass conducted by Bishop Clarence Bester at Wangaratta's Holy Trinity Cathedral on Monday, July 29, following her death in Wangaratta on July 18.
The 77 year-old made history in 2010 when she became the inaugural woman ordained in the diocese which was formed in 1902.
Mother Sullivan was at the helm of the Beechworth and Eldorado parishes from 2010 to 2016 with Wangaratta Bishop John Parkes presiding over an induction for her in 2013.
Her former colleague, retired archdeacon John Davis gave a homily noting Mother Sullivan's life and her ordination feat but it was not a speech of praise.
"Bethley quite specifically insisted that there be no eulogy today," Father Davis said.
"Bethley was very clear that in the process of her own dying she wanted those same outward and visible signs of prayer and action that the church offers to comfort and sustain and she herself had offered to so many.
"She died peacefully with the words of the assurance of the life of the world to come."
Father Davis said the readings and hymns chosen for the funeral by Mother Sullivan were an invitation to understand her sense of vocation and service to the church.
"She so much wanted to offer the very best she could in her response to this call," he said.
"The fulfilment of this deep yearning was at no stage an easy path.
"For many years there seemed no way forward.
"In the early years, of course the ordained ministry was not open to women and in any case her education and life experience were not along the preconceived regular pathways, neither was the offered formation, theological education or support that she got, but she persisted and we here today to honour that."
Extracts from Psalm 121, the gospel according to St John and the epistle to the Ephesians were included in the service to reflect Mother Sullivan's sentiments.
Beechworth church warden Jean Henderson gave thanks to Mother Sullivan for her various passions which ranged from a love of sport through to liturgy and she also noted her "courage in times of adversity" and ability to connect with the community.
She also prayed to God to give Mother Sullivan's family, including son Scott, daughter-in-law Stephanie and granddaughter Melanie, courage and strength as they cope with their loss.
A photo montage played to the soundtrack of Free Bird, a 1973 song by US rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd, demonstrated Mother Sullivan's distinctive hair shades, which included hot pink, green and orange at separate times, which reflected her love of bright colours.
That same vividness was on show as the hearse pulled away from the cathedral after mourners placed roses, sunflowers and wattle on her coffin.
A thanksgiving service for Mother Sullivan will be held at Christ Church Beechworth on Friday, August 2.
