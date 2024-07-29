'He could have paid with his life': frostbitten snow hiker severely underprepared

An ill-prepared hiker who walked up Mount Feathertop by himself and got caught in a white-out could very easily have died, police say.
The conditions during the 36-year-old Box Hill man's hike were so severe, he suffered suspected frostbite, and he wasn't taken back to his starting point until almost 24 hours after he raised the alarm.
The man set out from Harrietville on Saturday, July 27, despite the severe weather conditions forecast.
A cold front came through and 10 to 15 centimetres of snow fell, and the man lost his way and veered off track.
The distressed 36-year-old raised the alarm at 9pm on Saturday and had to dig into the snow to sleep despite not having a tent.
The conditions were so bad at the time, rescuers weren't able to start hiking to the man until Sunday morning.
The man's phone battery was at about 40 per cent and he was able to provide his coordinates.
Rescue crews accessed the man at 2.50pm on Sunday, July 28.
He returned to Harrietville at 6.10pm on Sunday and was taken to Wangaratta hospital.
There are concerns the man suffered nerve damage to his hand from exposure to the extreme cold.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said the man didn't have appropriate gear, preparation or experience for such a hike.
Even a person who was highly experienced and well prepared should have avoided the area in such weather, he said, particularly when travelling alone.
"He made the wrong judgement and he's lucky he didn't pay for it with his life," Senior Sergeant Incoll said.
"He was nowhere near prepared to stay overnight in the snow in those conditions."
The man had a bivvy bag - a small type of sack for emergency use - and a sleeping bag.
He felt numb from the waist down while sleeping in snow.
"High winds and snow were predicted and what comes with that is a lack of visibility," Senior Sergeant Incoll said.
"You need all of the proper equipment if you're in a white out.
"There are no snow poles in that location so he had no way to navigate.
"You need a GPS with a defined track on it.
"It's the second highest mountain in Victoria, only by a few metres, so it takes a high skill set even in the right conditions.
"Even those with the right gear can be caught out.
"If you've never done it, it's a summer walk only.
"You can't take it lightly at all."
Rescuing the man was a challenge even for experienced volunteers who are trained for such rescues.
A Bright SES spokesman said there was a "degree of luck" for the man and said the incident should be a warning for all.
A police helicopter crew attended but the rescue was hampered by poor visibility.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said there had been tragedies in the snow in recent years.
"Anyone heading up there, you can't take it lightly at all," he said.
"Unless you have the right gear and are experienced, don't go anywhere near the place.
"Over the years there have been a number of terrible tragedies at Bogong and Feathertop.
"People have been caught out through bad judgement."
Despite having suspected frostbite, the man was in otherwise good health after the ordeal.
