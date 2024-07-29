The Greens will need some luck if it's to come down to the last game

Albury United will be sweating on Myrtleford Savoy stumbling in the final three rounds of Albury Wodonga Football Association division one men's.
The Greens maintained their league hopes with a 3-0 home win over Melrose FC on Sunday, but Myrtleford's 1-0 win against Albury Hotspurs retained a five-point break over the defending league champions.
A Caleb Martin double handed United a 2-0 lead at half-time, with Jordan Hore rounding out the scoring.
"Caleb and our defender 'Macca' (Macabe Bampton) played really well, while Trent Irvine was really good in goal," Greens' coach Matt Campbell said.
"I thought Melrose was really good, when they got on a roll with their attack, they're very aggressive in attack, they pushed our defence and our guys did well to stand up."
The Greens are hoping to have a handful of players return, including Ryan Luty, for Sunday's home game against third-placed Boomers FC.
United then has the bye, while Myrtleford faces Wodonga Diamonds (fourth) and Wangaratta City (second-bottom).
Elsewhere, Albury City hammered St Pats FC 10-0.
Paris Maw scored three goals, while Etienne Gisubizo and Fiston Katabishwa posted a double apiece.
Wodonga Diamonds grabbed a 3-0 away win over Twin City Wanderers.
Meanwhile in women's division one, Melrose FC claimed a 7-2 win over Albury United.
Melrose has a four-point break on second-placed Albury Hotspurs.
The latter retained its league hopes with a 4-0 victory against Myrtleford Savoy, Wangaratta City's Bianca Mulqueen hammered six goals and Hannah Swindley three in the 9-4 defeat of Wodonga Heart, Cobram Roar's Casey Chandley and Monique Goegan scored in the 2-1 win against Boomers FC, while Wodonga Diamonds toppled Twin City Wanderers 9-0.
