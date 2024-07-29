Magpies win a thriller in a pulsating division one men's hockey clash

Magpies pipped Falcons 2-1 in a fantastic division one men's match in Hockey Albury Wodonga on Sunday.
The teams were tough and relentless as Falcons opened the scoring from a magnificent goal from Michael Washington.
Norths and Wodonga played a 1-all draw.
It was a fast game, although neither team bothered the scoreboard until a Justin Ellis goal for Norths in the second quarter.
Wodonga peppered the goals, but didn't land one until Seth Leach scored from a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter.
The game remained tight and Norths were awarded a penalty with seconds to go, but was unable to convert.
And United toppled Wombats 4-2.
It was a close and highly contested game as Wombats' James Ellis slotted two goals, but it was not enough to get his side over the line with United finding the back of the net through a Tim Smith double, while Alex Macqueen and Sam McIntosh snared one apiece.
The game started at a fast pace with the pressure applied from United earning them the first goal of the game, jumping to a 2-1 lead before a further goal was scored by both teams.
United's Sam McIntosh and up-and-coming junior Tanner Cull were outstanding, while Wombats' Nick Kily and goalkeeper Ben Martin were strong performances for Wombats.
In division one women's, Norths had a 2-0 win over Wodonga.
The latter had plenty of opportunities to score, but could not convert any shots on goal
Sam Campbell was very tactical and solid in defence.
Norths more senior players knew how to outsmart Wodonga by hitting strong and long down the field, while Wodonga kept being held up in the middle by not passing.
Norths brought a much better game day plan and Wodonga will need to lift in the next couple of games.
Falcons defeated Magpies 5-2.
Falcons were off to a great start to the game with the team scoring early in the game from a short corner, Jade Mann finding the goals from the top of the circle.
With Falcons two goals up, the game started to turn and Magpies looked like taking control of the game with Tahlia Rekunow scoring a great goal.
And United blasted Wombats 7-0 with Bella Heagney (three), Chloe Burns (two), Rachael Guy and Sara Lumby scoring the goals.
