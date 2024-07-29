'It's a natural progression': Station looks to change places in the radio world

The owners of Border radio station 2AY want to shift the broadcaster from the AM to FM band and take over the frequency now occupied by community outlet 2REM.
The regulator, the Australian Communications and Media Authority, has confirmed the desire of station owner Ace Radio to switch.
"The ACMA has received a request from Ace Radio Broadcasters to convert the transmission of the 2AY AM service in Albury to FM," a spokesman said.
"For this to occur, the community radio service, 2REM-FM, would need to move frequency."
North Albury-based 2REM occupies the 107.3 frequency on the FM band, while 2AY is at 1494 on the AM dial.
Ace Radio chief executive Mark Taylor, a former 2AY station manager, said it made business sense to be on the FM band alongside rivals Triple M (105.7) and Hit (104.9).
"It's a natural progression, we're the only commercial service still on AM in the market, so if there is an opportunity to be an equal partner with everybody else you would take it," Mr Taylor said.
However, he played down the prospect of a shift happening quickly, noting such a plan was first canvassed in 2011 and there were a number of hoops to pass through.
The ACMA said a deal would need to be reached between Ace and 2REM before it proceeded to a change.
"Under the ACMA's published principles for conversions in regional areas, the ACMA expects the converting broadcaster to reach agreement with the affected broadcaster over the costs of the frequency change before the ACMA proposes to re-plan frequency allocations," its spokesman said.
"The ACMA is aware the parties have been discussing the issues."
As well as competitively, the 107.3 frequency appeals to 2AY because its signal is powerful enough to match the existing AM footprint.
The community station is expected to move to a frequency elsewhere on the FM band.
ACMA noted it would take some time for a decision.
"The ACMA will shortly commence assessing Ace Radio's proposal," its spokesman said.
"Depending on the complexity of engineering issues raised, it may take some time to complete this assessment.
"The ACMA will consult with the public and broadcasters in the area before it decides to go ahead with the proposal."
Mr Taylor said he would not be surprised if his company's proposal to move its Wangaratta AM station 3NE to FM was approved earlier, because it did not involve an agreement with a fellow broadcaster.
Station co-ordinator for 2REM Gavin Dainton declined to comment on the proposal.
"We're not delivering any messages," Mr Dainton told The Border Mail when contacted.
It would not be the first time there was a 2AY FM on the airwaves with that name used by Hit FM for a period after there was a conversion in May 1993 and before AM 1494 reverted to 2AY.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.