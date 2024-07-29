'Refused bail' stretch helps woman avoid jail for predatory driving charge

A young Wodonga woman's nine weeks in custody bail refused have helped her avoid more jail time for offending including trying to drive at an ex-partner on his bike.
The incident - Albury Local Court has heard the man jumped off the bike and out of the way just in time - was one of several charges for which Rivarina Sabra was being sentenced.
The 20-year-old was instead placed on a supervised, 18-month community corrections order on the charge of predatory driving.
She appeared on Monday, July 29, via a video link to Sydney's Dillwynia Women's Correctional Centre, from where she was told by magistrate Sally McLaughlin she would now be released.
Ms McLaughlin said "one would hope" that the time spent in custody would encourage Sabra to stop using illicit drugs and embark on rehabilitation.
She said it was "obviously a serious offence".
"If not for the victim's actions in jumping, he could have been severely injured."
Sabra was placed on a nine-month order on a charge of destroy or damage property related to the bike, and a conviction only on a charge of not give particulars to other driver.
She was convicted and fined $400 on three charges of possessing a prohibited drug, after police found - inside a Gucci-labelled bag - a clear resealable bag containing 3.96 grams of cannabis leaf and 1.9 grams of the tranquiliser alprazolam, plus a second resealable bag with 0.68 grams of methamphetamine.
This was recovered from under the driver's seat of a black Holden Captiva back in the early hours of March 25.
Sabra, the court previously heard, remained in the driver's seat of the SUV as her passengers fled soon after police arrived in Orton Place, North Albury, over the sighting of a stolen car.
Police checks revealed information relating to drug possession and property offences.
They also noticed that Sabra "'appeared to be drug-affected". All the occupants of the vehicle were argumentative and nervous.
Ms McLaughlin said while Sabra had what was a "less serious" quantity of each drug, her offending was aggravated by her being on bail in Victoria at the time.
"No doubt (this will) bring home to her the importance of drug rehabilitation," she said to defence lawyer Angus Lingham.
Sabra was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.
