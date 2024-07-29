The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Refused bail' stretch helps woman avoid jail for predatory driving charge

By Albury Court
July 29 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rivarina Sabra
Rivarina Sabra

A young Wodonga woman's nine weeks in custody bail refused have helped her avoid more jail time for offending including trying to drive at an ex-partner on his bike.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.