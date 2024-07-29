Man realises he needs alcohol help after drink-driving, threatening to burn home

A Wodonga man who drunkenly threatened to burn down his family home after recently being caught drink-driving says he will seek help for his alcohol abuse.
Paul William Jackson, 50, was arrested at his Hereford Street home on Friday, July 26.
Police told the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Monday that the 50-year-old threatened to burn his house down and have people do a "run through" of the property.
He was arrested, with his partner and son telling police they were both "extremely fearful" of his behaviour.
Jackson admitted he had asked his son "where would you be if I burnt the house down", but denied there was any intention behind the threat.
Jackson had only appeared in the court 13 days earlier following an April 1 drink-drive offence.
Despite initially contesting the charge, having argued his alcohol consumption occurred after he finished driving, Jackson admitted to the offence.
He was seen travelling south on the Lincoln Causeway near the Hothouse Theatre.
Police approached about 6.45pm and noticed a strong smell of alcohol.
Jackson had glazed eyes and was taken back to the Wodonga station, where he returned a reading of 0.179.
He noted the reading was "better than the last one" and had his car impounded for 30 days.
The former tyre shop worker was banned from driving for 17 months and was fined $750.
The court on Monday was told Jackson relapsed about the time of the drink-drive offence and now intended to get help for his alcohol consumption.
Jackson was bailed on Monday after spending three nights in custody, and will return to court on Tuesday for sentencing over the threat to burn down his home.
