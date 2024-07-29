Star Tiger in race against time to be fit for finals

Osborne is set to be without star spearhead George Alexander until at least the eve of the finals series.
Alexander has missed the past two rounds with a knee injury.
Osborne coach Myles Aalbers confirmed that the earliest that Alexander could return from the setback was round 18 against Culcairn.
"George has strained his medial, so we are thinking of resting him until the last round against Culcairn," Aalbers said.
"We won't rush him and if he is not right to play against Culcairn, he might have to play him in finals without any games under his belt.
"But he certainly won't play over the next three rounds."
Alexander has so far booted 43 goals from nine matches to sit equal third on the goalkicking table.
Holbrook spearhead Luke Gestier leads the goalkicking on 53 ahead of Trent Castles 44 and Shannon Terlich 43.
Terlich booted three goals for the Swampies against Culcairn on the weekend to notch his 500th career goal in the Hume league.
Aalbers coached from the sidelines on the weekend and has missed the past four rounds with injury.
However, Aalbers said he would return this weekend against Brock-Burrum as he tries to regain some match-fitness ahead of finals.
Despite missing two of their main avenues to goal in Alexander and Aalbers, the Tigers had no trouble kicking a winning score against Jindera.
Aalbers said the Tigers' medium sized forwards were able to hit the scoreboard against the Bulldogs.
"We decided to go with a smaller attack with a few nippy forwards in Jed Griffin, Johnny Ryan and Declan Galivin," he said.
"They can also play tall as well.
"Hughie Schmetzer was playing centre half-forward but we had to throw him into the ruck at different stages to help combat Tom Findley who got on top of us at different stages.
"So we tried to throw something different in Jindera's direction.
"But I'm confident that whoever we have in attack has the ability to kick goals."
