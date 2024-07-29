The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Star Tiger in race against time to be fit for finals

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 29 2024 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star spearhead George Alexander has been ruled out until at least round 18 with a knee injury. Picture by James Wiltshire
Star spearhead George Alexander has been ruled out until at least round 18 with a knee injury. Picture by James Wiltshire

Osborne is set to be without star spearhead George Alexander until at least the eve of the finals series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.