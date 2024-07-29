Tears of joy overwhelm Border granddad as Harris clinches Olympic glory

Border retiree Tony Jelbart says watching his granddaughter Meg Harris help clinch Olympic gold in Paris was "one of the most emotional moments of my life".
Harris, 22, wowed a global crowd on Sunday morning, July 28, with her thrilling anchor leg during the Aussie women's 4x100m freestyle relay beating the US and China to victory.
Meanwhile, in Howlong, Mr Jelbart, 82, was watching the race on television in his living room with son Robert.
"Robert drove 1000km from Lightning Ridge to watch it with me because I live alone," Mr Jelbart said. "He got here with half an hour to spare.
"It was an incredibly emotional time, we didn't make a lot of noise, it was very early in the morning ... it was just very, very emotional for both of us.
"It's been long, long, nights, put it that way - it's bad timing to have the finals at four in the morning, but you can't miss them, I like to watch for real, not the replays."
Harris is the daughter of Mr Jelbart's daughter, Angela, who is married to former Albury Tigers and North Melbourne player Darren Harris.
Mr Jelbart, a keen golfer, said the family had always loved sport.
"Darren's family was more sporting than mine, but mine was keen. I've never been good at anything, but sport has been a big part of my life," he said.
"I play golf four times a week, I still walk because I'm in my early 80s and it keeps me fit. I've actually played 4500 times around this local course but it doesn't mean I'm any good at it."
Mr Jelbart said he thought about heading to Paris but then he weighed up the cost of Olympic event tickets and the hassle of getting there "at my age".
"Meg's sister Bella is 23, and they've been like twins," he said. "Bella was over there with the parents watching it. She's a swimming teacher who's on a working holiday in London at the moment.
"My daughter is a swimming pool teaching manager up in Brisbane. So it's been in the family, they haven't got away from it, really, it's been with them right from day one."
Meg Harris' parents were living in Albury 22 years ago when she was born at Wodonga. She was about five when the family moved to Mackay, then to Brisbane.
"I'm in touch with Meg a lot, last night in fact," Mr Jelbart said. "Mostly texts because I was instructed by the family not to ring and clutter her mind," he said with a laugh.
"But she replied to me last night.
"The family don't come down that often, I do the visiting; it's pretty easy to get to Brisbane from here but Meg has been here quite a few times."
