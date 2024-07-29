Smoking dope a daily dalliance for driver who got charged with drug-driving

It was no surprise to Brandon Thomas when routine testing revealed he had been drug-driving.
"I smoke cannabis every day," the South Albury man told police, who had pulled him over in Jones Street, Albury, on March 22, just before 5pm, for random testing.
Albury Local Court was told the 25-year-old first gave a negative result to a preliminary breath test for alcohol.
It was then that he was asked to provide a sample for an oral fluid test, which revealed the positive result for cannabis.
This was further confirmed by a sample sent to the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service at Lidcombe in Sydney that revealed the presence of cannabis's active ingredient, tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin entered a plea on Thomas's behalf to a single charge of driving with an illicit drug present in blood.
Mr Cronin told Albury court registrar Wendy Howard that Thomas could not appear on Monday, July 29, as he was holidaying in Bali.
Thomas will be sentenced on August 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.