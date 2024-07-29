The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Smoking dope a daily dalliance for driver who got charged with drug-driving

By Albury Court
July 30 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Albury motorist Brandon Thomas told Albury police he smoked cannabis "every day". File picture
South Albury motorist Brandon Thomas told Albury police he smoked cannabis "every day". File picture

It was no surprise to Brandon Thomas when routine testing revealed he had been drug-driving.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.