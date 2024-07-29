Real estate squeeze means unusual election move

The NSW Electoral Commission will have its office for September's Albury Council election in Lavington.
Returning officer Matt Mitchell said the commission hadn't been able to find a suitable property in the Albury CBD for its office, which will open on Monday, August 5.
So it opted to establish its base at the former Petstock animal and feed shop along Lavington's Wagga Road opposite McDonald's and Mugachino.
Traditionally, the election office has been in central Albury, but the commission needed a large enough site able to cater to all its requirements, which include space for ballot counting.
Voting day will be on Saturday, September 14, with early ballots to be lodged in the week leading up to that date, rather than the fortnight before as has been usual.
Early voting centres will be open from Saturday, September 7, to Friday, September 13, at the Scout hall in Mitchell Street, off Kiewa Street, near the Albury Council chambers and the Masonic Hall in Gulpha Street, North Albury.
To be eligible to vote, your details have to be lodged by 6pm on Monday, August 5.
"If you've moved recently or aren't enrolled to vote where you currently live, update your details now so you can vote at a polling place near you on 14 September," acting NSW electoral commissioner Matt Phillips said.
"Visit elections.nsw.gov.au to find out how."
The Victorian electoral commissioner Sven Bluemmel has also issued a call to enrol for this state's council elections to be conducted by postal ballot in October.
"Make sure you're enrolled correctly by the close of (the) roll, which is 4pm on Wednesday 7 August," Mr Bluemmel said.
"If you're an Australian citizen and recently turned 18, or moved and haven't updated your address, or if you've just closed your post office box with Australia Post, you can enrol or update your details online at vec.vic.gov.au/enrolment."
In NSW, election candidates can lodge their nominations from 8am on Monday, August 5, until noon on August 14.
The ballot draw will be conducted on August 15 at 2pm.
