Border hoop claims riding honours after landing a winning treble

Border jockey Nick Souquet finished the SDRA racing season on a high after he booted home a winning treble at Albury on Monday.
Souquet had six rides on the nine-race card and landed his first winner aboard the Rob Wellington-trained Super Sunny Seeya in the $30,000 Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Hcp, (1000m).
A well-supported favourite, Super Sunny Seeya ($2.25-fav) settled midfield and sprouted wings late to score by almost half-a-length.
It was the three-year-old gelding's first win this preparation after resuming in early June and having his fourth run this campaign.
Super Sunny Seeya atoned for a disappointing effort last-start at Narrandera after he finished well back in the field over 1200m.
Souquet said Super Sunny Seeya didn't hit top gear until passing the 200m mark.
"The horse dug deep when he needed to," Souquet said.
"His previous run at Narrandera wasn't too bad because it was a bit of a stop-start race tempo wise.
"Today was his race.
"I think when I have been on him previously that I rode the horse a bit too cold.
"So I just let him slide a bit more forward today and he was travelling and found the line well.
"It's a good result for the trainer, owners and myself."
Souquet was back in the winner's circle a second time after he partnered the Mitch Beer-trained Vegas Dream to victory in the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1175m).
Vegas Dream ($2.20-fav) peeled out wide entering the home-straight and was able to nab the Craig Weeding-trained Yam ($5.50) in the final bound.
Souquet was originally set to partner the Beer-trained Hurricane Thunder but picked up the ride on Vegas Dream when the stablemate was scratched.
"I thought Mitch put me on the wrong horse but I ended up getting on the one (Vegas Dream) that I wanted to ride," Souquet said.
"He swims this horse but you just have to switch him off early otherwise he pulls too hard.
"I rode him one day at Goulburn and that's where I learnt the best way to ride him is to switch him off early and then let him attack the line late.
"When you get a heavy (10) like today, you just have to keep your horse balanced in a tight-finish like that.
"Hitting them hard with the whip is a myth, it's more about rhythm and balance."
Souquet snared a treble after scoring a long-shot win aboard the Scott Spackman-trained Fil ($15) in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Hcp, (1400m).
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs was also able to land a winner on his home track after Mer Char ($6.50) made a winning debut in the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (900m).
Ridden by Jake Duffy, Mer Char settled well back over the sprint trip but produced a powerful finishing burst out wide on the track to score by half-a-length.
Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale had a strong hand in the $27,000 Benchmark 74 Hcp, (1175m) with four runners in Mojo Music, Eammon's Memory, Shooting For Stars and Chairman's Choice.
Dale was able to take out the race with Mojo Music ($5) with Lachie King aboard ahead of stablemate Eammon's Memory ($5.50) who finished runner-up.
The meeting was the last at Albury for this racing season.
Albury Racing Club will hold its first meeting of the new season on Tuesday, August 20.
