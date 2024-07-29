The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Border hoop claims riding honours after landing a winning treble

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 29 2024 - 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Andrew Dale-trained Mojo Music (lime green cap) taking out the $27,000 Benchmark 74 Hcp, (1175m) at Albury on Monday with Lachie King aboard. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Andrew Dale-trained Mojo Music (lime green cap) taking out the $27,000 Benchmark 74 Hcp, (1175m) at Albury on Monday with Lachie King aboard. Picture by James Wiltshire

Border jockey Nick Souquet finished the SDRA racing season on a high after he booted home a winning treble at Albury on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.