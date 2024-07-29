PM hopes Rex can 'see their way through'

It's been a rough few months for aviation enthusiasts on the Border.
Just months after the collapse of Bonza, it's been revealed Rex Airlines has been placed in a trading halt.
It must be stressed that the trading halt does not affect scheduled flights for the airline, which has 56 destinations including Albury, but it's a concern because as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said last night "Rex is particularly important for regional communities".
Someone who is flying high at the moment, however, is Border retiree Tony Jelbart after watching his granddaughter Meg Harris help clinch Olympic gold in Paris.
Mr Jelbart told Ted Howes it was "an incredibly emotional time" after some "long, long, nights".
How are you viewing the Olympics? Are you like Mr Jelbart and staying up until all hours because you like "to watch for real, not the replays"?
One thing's for sure, we'll keep you updated in our dedicated Olympics section.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
