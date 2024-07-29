Willett in medal hunt after near-perfect start, LJ and Opals on ropes

Mulwala's James Willett is in a strong position to win his first Olympic medal after an impressive start to his Paris 2024 campaign.
The 28-year-old sits second after the first day of the men's trap qualification after shooting 74 of 75 targets.
He trails Sweden's Rickard Levin-Andersson on a countback, having missed his 45th attempt, while the former's miss came with his 44th shot.
The competition continues on Tuesday, July 30, at 5pm, with another 50 targets to determine the top six who will shoot for the medals.
Basketball great Lauren Jackson's fifth Olympic Games got off to a horror start with the Opals with a shock 75-62 loss to Nigeria on Monday night, July 29.
The Australians trailed by 13 at half-time, and, despite a strong third term where they cut the lead to just four, the Opals faded late.
Turnovers played a huge factor, with Australia committing 26 to Nigeria's 15.
Jackson finished with six points and two rebounds.
The Opals must bounce back against Canada on Thursday, August 1, at 9.30pm, to stay in contention for a quarter-final berth.
Albury hockey star Jocelyn Bartram remains undefeated with the Hockeyroos after an impressive 4-0 victory against Great Britain on Monday night, July 29.
Bartram saved a penalty corner and two field goal attempts in the win, as Rebecca Greiner, Grace Stewart, Tatum Stewart, and Alice Arnott found the back of the net.
