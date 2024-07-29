Burger bust: Carl's Jr shuts down Wodonga store less than a year after opening

The Border's first and only Carl's Jr burger chain has closed just months after opening.
The popular US burger franchise has placed its Australian stores into voluntary administration.
Many stores across the country were closed on Monday, July 29, as KPMG announced David Hardy, George Georges and Emily Seeckts would serve as administrators.
The franchise on Melbourne Road in Wodonga, next to a 7-Eleven service station and a new Oporto burger chain, opened on November 22 last year.
On Tuesday, July 30, a sign on the door said it was "permanently closed".
When the franchise first opened, general manager Domit Makhoul said the store would employ between 60 and 80 staff.
Today, all those staff members are without jobs.
In a statement, KPMG Australia's restructuring services partner Mr Hardy said the initial focus would be on "stabilising" the group's operations.
"We will be conducting an immediate sale process of the existing store network and operations," he said.
"We will be working with all stakeholders, including employees, suppliers and landlords, to maximise the outcome for all parties."
CJ's Group is a licensee of Carl's Jr in Australia and independently owns and operates 24 restaurants, while a further 25 are independently owned and operated by third party sub-licensees.
Along with Wodonga, stores at Wetherill Park, Thomastown, Lyndhurst, Epping, Altona, Shepparton, Knox, Ballarat, Docklands, Greenvale, Williams Landing, Cranbourne, Clayton, Dubbo, Epsom, Bathurst, Craigieburn and Campbellfield also got the axe.
Melton, Bringelly, Dandenong and Tarneit stores survived.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.