Swans rule out two key players ahead of heavyweight clash with Roos

Reigning premier Chiltern will be without its best forward and best midfielder when they come up against an in-form Yackandandah at Butson Park on Saturday.
Both Mark Doolan and Kyle 'Gaz' Cooper took no further part in the game after three-quarter- time on Saturday against Barnawartha with hamstring complaints sidelining both players.
The third-placed Swans will take no chances with their match-winners, with only three rounds remaining before finals.
The two clubs clashed in last year's preliminary final and their withdrawal has taken some of the gloss off one of the most anticipated clashes of the season.
On recent form, the Roos were set to start favourites against the Swans on the weekend after winning their past 13-matches to emerge as the ladder leaders.
In the absence of Doolan and Cooper they will now be overwhelming favourites to extend their winning streak.
Swans football operations manager, Jarrod O'Neill, confirmed Doolan and Cooper had already been ruled out for this week.
However, O'Neill remained confident that the Swans were still more than capable of challenging the Roos with their superior depth after winning the past two flags in both the seniors and reserves.
"Gaz and Dools won't play this weekend," O'Neill said.
"Dools' hamstring isn't too bad, he will miss and take a precautionary approach and scans this week will determine the extent of 'Gaz's' hamstring.
"We are hopeful its just some tightness and cramping from the previous weeks slog at Thurgoona.
"They are obviously two big outs but internally we feel we have great depth in our squad and we have been in this position before and Brad (Hibberson) trusts any of our 35 odd players who will play senior footy this year to come in and play a role."
O'Neill cited the fact that they were in a similar situation last year when up against Kiewa-Sandy Creek in round 17 without Barton medallist Scott Meyer and Doolan who were both sidelined.
Similar to the Roos, the Hawks were ladder leaders and flag favourites at the corresponding time last season.
Despite the absence of Meyer and Doolan, the Swans were able to inflict the Hawks' only loss of the home and away season last year.
The upset win helped fuel the confidence of the Swans who went on a barnstorming run during the finals series to claim the flag from outside the top-three.
"Last year we were given little chance of an upset when we came up against Kiewa without Meyer and Doolan and history says we still got the job done," O'Neill said.
"Yackandandah is the best side in the competition right at this moment and they start deserving favourites on Saturday.
"To win 13 straight matches considering the quality of the other sides inside the top-five, they certainly won't lack any confidence in facing us or any side I would imagine.
"We have had some classic contests against them the past few seasons that usually go right down to the wire.
"They had the better of us at Chiltern earlier in the year and Brad will no doubt have our players prepared and ready to go Saturday.
"So the challenge is there for our group is to rise to the occasion."
O'Neill said recruits Jeremy Luff and Ronnie Boulton would likely return this weekend after missing against the Tigers.
Young winger Jake Cooper & midfielder Mitch McLean are also likely to feature in discussions at selection after returning from injury through the reserves last weekend.
In a further bonus Chris Anderson showed some promising signs on a wing for the Swans in his first senior match this season after missing last year through injury.
The Swans are likely to consider picking burly spearhead John Spencer to help cover the loss of Doolan.
Spencer has been kicking plenty of big bags in the reserves where he is averaging eight goals a match and has the ability to provide a strong marking target deep in attack.
