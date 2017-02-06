Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Stink resurfaces
A Thurgoona man has launched a petition to change red bin collection.
Minister pledges to train look-see
The Federal Transport Minister Darren Chester will ride the North East line at the invitation of Euroa MLA ...
‘Record’ auditions for Border theatre
BYTE Sized Productions' Beauty and the Beast has attracted 'record' audition numbers for local theatre.
Residents square off over plan
Council to respond to petition at meeting on Tuesday
Shires ramp up feedback on big plans
Tyre stash rolled up and out
Work to heat up on cold project
Hopes dead people will be able to be brought back to life at cryonics centre in Holbrook
Families fight change
A Wodonga couple continue their fight against home-school changes after a peaceful protest in Melbourne.
Car careens into fence after 2 vehicle smash
Women taken to hospital after incident in Wangaratta
Civic throw down gauntlet
Henty batsmen fire in big win
Jesse’s jubilance
Pigeons chase down big score
Atwell spearheads Yack’s return to form
GALLERY: Sport-filled weekend on the Border
Teenager keeps pro life on back-burner
Undermanned United split points in opener
Panthers win another thriller
Patties pounce to move within sight of top six
Not my fault, former Murray Goulburn chief executive tells Senate Inquiry
No ACCC forum for North East dairy farmers
Dairy turning, tips analyst
The dairy industry was facing a "cautious recovery", an industry leaders breakfast has been told.
New MG boss out to drive recovery
Murray Goulburn appoints Ari Mervis new chief executive officer and managing director
Letters to the editor
Border Mail letters: Border Mail readers have their say on the issues of the day
Experts are right to speak out on climate change threat
OUR FUTURE | Now is a time not only to reflect on lessons of the past, but to ...
Honey firm’s spread to capital in good taste
Beechworth should benefit with honey firm opening store in heart of Melbourne
Letters to the editor
Border Mail readers have their say on issues of the day
Teachers need to be held to high standards
Joyce is right: regions brim with potential
OPINION | Barnaby Joyce’s call for those who are struggling to get into the capital city housing market ...
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
State of the Nation | Monday, February 6, 2017
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Four Essendon footballers have cars stolen from home in Maribyrnong
Four Essendon football players reportedly had their cars stolen in an aggravated burglary in Melbourne's west last week.
Meet Jack Outback, the 'most interesting' Australian revealed by new global research
Don't recognise the name? You'll probably recognise the description.
Liberal senator Cory Bernardi to rock first day of Parliament by resigning from the Turnbull government
Cory Bernardi is set to upend centre-right politics in Australia and announce on Tuesday that he is resigning from the ...
Wild weather: Melburnians endure month's worth of rain in a single evening
Roofs collapsed and dozens of garages flooded as Melbourne received a month's worth of rain on Sunday evening.
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several ...
Melbourne weather: Wild storms batter Victoria
Leaking roofs, flooded garages and a storm-damaged cinema have kept emergency crews busy as wild weather batters the ...
Garden project carves new life into old limbs
Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga session times
Check out what is playing and when it's coming up.
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.