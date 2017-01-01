Featured News
Local News
Clothes melt as bike is gutted
A tense start to new year
Witnesses talk of fire cracker death
Campers urged to be aware
Storm damage doesn’t stop Border business
Welcome arrival fulfils one calendar wish
Spring rains drive annual totals high
Fire in Tangambalanga district
UPDATE: Fire declared under control
Woman gobsmacked at New Year’s lottery win
Top Stories
Local Sport
Feast of bowls planned for week
Family affair for the Scotts
Albury trainer wins another
Bowlers unite for first-class tribute to Sonny
Thunder on the radar for Purtell
Fish are firing everywhere
Despite a few drops of rain, as we’d hoped, fishing has been fantastic over the Christmas period.
Border Bash a smash
Take a look back at the biggest stories of the year in sport
Murray shoots eight-under
Cyril crowns Corowa debut
Damon’s Dream
TV Guide
Rain doesn’t dampen field days spirits
The crowd was down on last year’s record but 55,000 visitors to the Henty Machinery Field Days rated ...
Ag plots draw crowds
It was no surprise hundreds of grain growers visited the Baker Seed Co trial plots at Henty Machinery ...
Crisis gets farmers focused
On the ground
Despite forecast heavy rain more than 50,000 people came to see things, for better or worse, at the ...
New MG boss out to drive recovery
Murray Goulburn appoints Ari Mervis new chief executive officer and managing director
Centrelink spray over relief delay
Meeting hears of farming struggle
Murray-Goulburn’s Cobram cheese packaging factory gearing up for production
Devondale Murray-Goulburn is not re-inventing the (cheese) wheel ...
Opinion
Oppressive heat getting everybody hot under collar
OPINION | Heat stress and human conflict will worsen if we do not manage our heat exposure.
Put up your hand for extremely good cause
It’s time to face what the future will bring
OPINION | The start of a new year is the ideal time to take a hard look at ...
Letters to the editor
Have fun but stay safe in marking new year
Play it cool in river – don’t drink and swim
Border Mail editorial
Regional Focus
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
RECOMMENDED
National
Sleeping New Year's Eve revellers robbed and assaulted at Bondi Beach
Three men have been charged and police continue their inquiries after a number of alleged assaults and robberies ...
Swimmer missing at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains
Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains.
Athletics meets Scottish dancing in Maryborough's splendid New Year's Day
One small town brought in the new year by Scottish dancing, playing bagpipes, sprinting ... and lifting huge ...
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Caesareans, diabetes on the rise for new NSW mothers
More women in NSW are being diagnosed with diabetes during pregnancy and more are having births induced or ...
Sydney's housing affordability crisis spreading to Central Coast and Illawarra: NSW Labor
NSW Labor has fired its first political shot of the New Year with an assault on the Baird ...
Latest News
Community
Murray River is in top fishing form
Community diary
Community diary
Tenants share dreams
Food tours off the eaten track
Border travel experts and foodies Noelle Quinn and Brendon Mahony have always had an appetite for travel
Entertainment
Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga session times
Check out what is playing and when it's coming up.
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Life & Style
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
Food tours off the eaten track
Border travel experts and foodies Noelle Quinn and Brendon Mahony have always had an appetite for travel
Holiday fun at home
Give the kids a creative outlet at one of these workshops on the Border
Travel
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.