Photo Galleries

Snaps from our photographers

Community News

Latest news around the border

Archival Revival

Photos from the Border's archives

Local News

Local Business

Top Stories

Local Sport

Breakaway

Breakaway

Wangaratta star Brad Melville’s cricketing success in the Victorian Premier League has reshuffled his priorities

Tour takes students sky high

Tour takes students sky high

Basketballers from Trinity Anglican College are set to for a bumper local season after gelling well during their ...

Staying alive

Staying alive

Wodonga Saints have introduced new incentives to keep its thirds team alive

Siblings ranked as top seeds

Siblings ranked as top seeds

Shepparton siblings James and Hope Curtis-McDonald are the number one seeds for the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club’s annual ...

Country Week a smash hit

Country Week a smash hit

YARRAWONGA has again proven a hit with Victorian Country Tennis Association players with 199 teams entering next month’s ...

TV Guide

  • {!= date.text !}
  • {!= show.name !}
    {!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
Footy HQ

SAVE OUR FARMERS

  1. + more

Opinion

Regional Focus

RECOMMENDED

National

Latest News

The Border Mail Classifieds
The Border Mail Classifieds
The Border Mail Classifieds

Community

Entertainment

Gig guide

What's on in Ballarat this weekend.

Life & Style

Features

Travel

Smartphone
Tablet - Narrow
Tablet - Wide
Desktop