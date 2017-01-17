Featured News
Foster care fresh start
For land’s sake, values up around region
‘Serious legal issues’ rejected
Works to improve capacity: ARTC
Works are near-complete on a cross-over on tracks south of Barnawartha.
Mountain bike rider airlifted
Man injures leg, chest and collarbone while riding at Bright
IGA boss says thanks as store gets go-ahead
IGA boss Fred Harrison has announced a November re-opening of the Beechworth IGA.
Volunteers battle Eldorado fire
UPDATE: Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further enquiries
Car park to close as works get under way
The Kiewa Street car park will be closed from Wednesday onwards as construction begins on a new multi-level car park
Brilliant basketball
South Australia’s Cup test
United’s clinics a hit for the kids
Crawshaw blames brain fades for form
Welcome home
Local talent off to the Open
GALLERY: Big weekend of Border sport
Check out a range of photos from the Border's busy sporting weekend
Trans-Tasman rivals arise
Strong local showing at Rutherglen regatta
Aker quits post
Rain doesn’t dampen field days spirits
The crowd was down on last year’s record but 55,000 visitors to the Henty Machinery Field Days rated ...
Ag plots draw crowds
It was no surprise hundreds of grain growers visited the Baker Seed Co trial plots at Henty Machinery ...
Crisis gets farmers focused
On the ground
Despite forecast heavy rain more than 50,000 people came to see things, for better or worse, at the ...
New MG boss out to drive recovery
Murray Goulburn appoints Ari Mervis new chief executive officer and managing director
Centrelink spray over relief delay
Meeting hears of farming struggle
Murray-Goulburn’s Cobram cheese packaging factory gearing up for production
Devondale Murray-Goulburn is not re-inventing the (cheese) wheel ...
Letters to the editor
Another superstar hops out of the O and M
Heatwaves, medication a dangerous concoction
OUR FUTURE | For many, heatwaves are a hassle. People on medications are particularly vulnerable.
Prices heading in one direction
On the Wallaby
Turnbull was caught in the perfect storm
COMMENT: Malcolm Turnbull is caught in a perfect storm
Letters to the editor
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
Police video captured Robert Xie destroying evidence in Lin family case
Robert Xie keeps staring at the shoe box.On his desk is the very thing that might link him ...
Body found in burning car at Rooty Hill Leisure Centre
A body has been found in a burnt-out car parked outside the Rooty Hill Leisure Centre in Sydney's west.
Surge in marine life caught in NSW shark nets
There has been a spike in the number of entangled protected species, the latest report shows
Thieves grab nappy bag in Queanbeyan's Riverside Plaza, almost ends in disaster
Steph Stewart, 27, is just happy she'd taken her little girl out of the pram a moment earlier, ...
Victoria's public schools to be most expensive in the country: report
By the time a baby born in 2017 graduates from a government school in Victoria, their parents would ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Butter sold far, wide
THEN AND NOW | The Holdenson & Nielson Butter Factory began when two young Danish friends formed a ...
Cool off burning goals
It’s that time of year again, where we commit ourselves to a New Year’s resolution.
Community Diary
Community Diary
No mountain too high
Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga session times
Check out what is playing and when it's coming up.
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
GALLERY: Border Mail weddings 2017
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?