Morrison backs southeast Qld Olympics bid

The push for southeast Queensland to host the 2032 Olympics has received a boost with Scott Morrison throwing his "very clear" support behind the bid. The prime minister has told International Olympics Committee president Thomas Bach "Queenslanders will always want to outdo NSW" by putting on an even better Games than Sydney in 2000. Mr Morrison met with an "impressed" Mr Bach in Japan on the weekend, saying the government had committed to the Games bid financially. The push is being made by a group of southeast Queensland mayors, including Brisbane's, which believes hosting the event is feasible given much of the required infrastructure already exists from last year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. "I was really impressed, I must say ... seeing the existing infrastructure, sports infrastructure," Mr Bach said. The cost of hosting the Olympics and Paralympics has been estimated at $900 million, not including upgrades to transport. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is open to supporting the bid, but said last week it needed federal funding. Australian Olympic Committee boss John Coates welcomed Mr Morrison's "very clear" enthusiasm. He said a recent IOC decision to allow a region or group of cities to host the Games left "no question" Queensland could do so, while Townsville and Cairns could also hold events. Australian Associated Press

