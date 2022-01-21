Country living at its best now on display in Wodonga

This is branded content for Metricon Homes.
Award-winning Australian builder Metricon Homes is displaying part of its country living range in Wodonga, with its stylish Kalarney home design now on show in Leneva.
Inspired by wide open spaces, the four-bedroom Kalarney 29A is the perfect design for a corner block, a hilltop, river bend or wide street, making it ideal for customers wanting to experience a true country lifestyle.
With a 26-metre frontage that is well utilised by the impressive Whitehaven facade, this home's unique style offers a real point of difference from other display homes that's made it very popular in the burgeoning Wodonga growth area.
The Kalarney's design includes a spacious sitting room immediately upon entry, situated across from a study that ensures the home has plenty of room for the whole family.
A stunning open-plan kitchen, dining and living area flows seamlessly to a smartly-designed outdoor room, making the Kalarney perfect for those who like to entertain. It's also ideal for taking advantage of scenic backyard views on larger blocks.
Metricon's Regional North Manager Tania Tonks said the Kalarney was a special home that showcases the design expertise Metricon offers the Wodonga region.
"The Kalarney design offers a stylish way for customers to realise their country living dream at an affordable price, as well as retaining so many features that suit families," she said.
The Kalarney has five more facade options allowing customers to match the design to exactly how they want their home to look and standout in its location.
"It's been incredibly popular ever since it opened which is a real credit to Metricon's design excellence and the local Metricon Wodonga team," said Tania.
"We use local teams for all of our trades and supplies as well so there's a great community aspect to this impressive display home."
Also on display at Leneva is Metricon's Whittlesea 29MK2, which offers yet more insight into the building and design quality Metricon offers homebuyers. With four bedrooms plus an added theatre room, it's a versatile home design well worth a visit along with the Kalarney.
The Kalarney and the Whittlesea are open from 11am until 5pm every day at 28 Canon Street, Leneva. Plus the local Metricon office is open Monday to Friday from 8:30am until 5pm at 97A Hume Street, Wodonga.
If you would like to book an appointment with a local Metricon New Home Advisor, or for more information about Metricon and its homes, visit www.metricon.com.au or call 1300 638 742.
