Man jailed after attempting early morning home break-in

news, court-and-crime,

A man who tried to access a house in a bid to steal property has been jailed for three months. Dylan Dubois, 20, targeted the Stanley Street home in the early hours of November 17. The property, which was only a short distance from his own commission home on Thurgoona Street, had temporary fencing in place while a pool was being installed. Dubois was filmed by security cameras moving the fence to access the rear of the property about 12.45am. He could be seen wearing distinctive clothes and gloves. The 20-year-old walked up to rear doors which he tried to access without success. He looked for items inside a camp chair in the yard, but didn't find anything he could take. IN OTHER NEWS: Dubois left, but was spoken to by police later that morning over unrelated matters. The victim noticed her fence was open and handed video footage to police, and officers realised it depicted Dubois. He was arrested on November 21 and was found with cannabis in his underpants and prescription medication in a shoulder bag. Albury Local Court heard he had also graffitied the side of the O-Health and Wellness building on Muntz Lane, near Mate Street. The side of the building was targeted about 2am on August 26 last year. Security cameras were again responsible for identifying Dubois, who sprayed the building with two others. The business sought compensation for the damage. Dubois was jailed in Albury Local Court for three months on Wednesday, backdated to his arrest. He was fined $300 and must complete a corrections order once released on February 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/d98ddcb8-abc2-45fe-885a-97680e883f52.jpg/r3_6_1257_715_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg