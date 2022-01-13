sport, local-sport,

Riverina suffered a fourth straight Country Colts loss in Bathurst at the hands of Western on Wednesday. Despite posting its best total of the week, 220, the Riverina bowlers couldn't contain Western who passed the total seven wickets down with just 14 balls to spare. An impressive knock of 96 from Western's Cooper Brien was the difference between the two sides. Wagga's Jake Scott continued his sublime form with 81 from 97 balls, with support from Belvoir's Kaiden Withers (32 from 46). ALSO IN SPORT: A lower order collapse proved costly for Riverina as they were dismissed with 37 deliveries left in the innings. Western was in control of the chase at 5-177, but two quick wickets, including the dismissal of Brien with 26 runs still required made for a nervy finish. North Albury rising star Blake Elliott was among the wicket-takers with 1-27. Riverina will finish the tournament on Thursday with another 50-over clash against Central Northern.

