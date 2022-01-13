VLocity sets used across multiple return services on the Albury line for first time
A VLocity train debuted on the 7.07am run from Melbourne to Albury on Thursday after the old N Class set required maintenance.
It was three carriages long with the new six-carriage service which has been operating since December 30 on the lunchtime service split up to cover two up-and-back runs on Thursday.
With patronage lower due to COVID concerns there was no difficulties catering to demand.
It is unclear if the N Class locomotive and carriages will return to service on Friday morning.
