Albury has continued its busy Group Nine off-season with a new halfback set to move to the Border. The Thunder have been the biggest movers so far and show no signs of slowing down after securing Isaac Toby as part of a new-look halves combination. Thunder captain-coach Robbie Byatt is thrilled Toby, who has played with Queensland Cup club Townsville Blackhawks, has come on board. Toby is expected to join Bulldogs development product Paul Karaitiana in the halves this season. "He should partner up nicely with our new five-eighth," Byatt said. "We've picked up a few extra blokes who have moved to town, which is handy." Toby links with the Thunder from Townsville's competition. Byatt is looking forward to what he can bring to the club, who struggled for experience in their halves last season. "He's been playing some good footy," Byatt said. "A bloke we know up there put us on to him and said he's very handy so we gave him a call and he's excited to try somewhere new. "We got the ball rolling and it's all come together now. He'll land here next week." Troy;s sees Byatt, who represented Country as a centre, planning to shift into lock for the 2022 season. "We will find out through our trials where everyone slots in really but I would like to be more around the middle to help control things" he said. Not only do Albury have a new halves pairing but have also welcomed Byatt's younger brother Matt to the club from Tumut as well as Jackins Olam. However the Thunder are still on the lookout for new talent after winning just three games in their COVID affected season. "We've picked a few now which is really good and we're still in final negotiations with a couple more fellas," Byatt said. "Everything is shaping up well, we're in a good spot at the moment so hopefully we can all gel together." The Thunder start pre-season training next week and they've already got trials locked in against Leeton and Belconnen United Sharks in March.

