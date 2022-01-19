community, Australia Day, Albury, Wodonga, Indigo, Federation, Greater Hume, Edward River, Snowy Valleys

COVID constraints will affect next week's Australia Day celebrations, with some communities cancelling events and others choosing to live stream ceremonies. But Albury Council hopes to resume some pre-pandemic activities through a Noreuil Park program that includes a breakfast barbecue from 9am, citizenship ceremony, awards presentation and live music. "We're trying to return to our traditional, much-loved Australia Day ceremony by the river," events team leader Ros Walls said. The day would follow COVID rules and the official proceedings, involving new mayor Kylie King, aimed to be "fairly short and sharp". Ms Walls acknowledged some people might be wary of attending owing to current coronavirus case numbers. "We're getting really excited about getting back out and about again and so is the community," she said. "They're also being cautious but considered, I suppose, in their decisions about going to major events." IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga Council will present its citizenship ceremony and awards at The Cube from 8.30am, to be live streamed rather than open to the public, similar to the 2021 event. Benalla Council has decided to scale back celebrations by live streaming its presentations on its website from 10am. On Wednesday, Federation Council announced its event at Bangerang Park, Corowa, from 9am has changed to an invitation-only event to be live streamed via the council's YouTube channel. At Wangaratta, respect and reconciliation is the focus for the activities at King George V Gardens from 8am, with mayor Dean Rees welcoming additional funding from the Australia Day Council. "(Some) will go towards a dedicated online site that will keep alive the stories of the Marmungun Rock and the citizens behind each handprint," he said. "We will then continue to recognise the day by opening the new outdoor pool with free entry from 11am to 7pm." Celebrations are also planned in Boorhaman, Carboor, Cheshunt, Eldorado, Everton, Glenrowan, Greta/Hansonville, Hamilton Park, Moyhu, North Wangaratta, Peechelba, Springhurst (January 21), Tarrawingee and Whorouly. Events have been cancelled at Milawa/Oxley and Murmungee. In Indigo Shire, planned award presentations at Rutherglen, Beechworth and Chiltern have been called off owing to COVID-19 concerns, but events are scheduled in Barnawartha, Wahgunyah, Yackandandah and Kiewa-Tangambalanga. While there will be ceremonies in five Alpine Shire centres, clubs in Mount Beauty and Myrtleford have opted not to run a barbecue breakfast as well. Service club volunteers will host barbecue breakfasts in Bright and Mudgegonga, and Harrietville Historical Society will host the usual ceremony morning tea. Greater Hume's activities will be at Ten Mile Gardens, corner Albury and Young Streets, Holbrook starting with a free breakfast from 8am. Elite shooter James Willett is the shire's Australia Day Ambassador. Five community breakfast events are being organised across Towong Shire, located at Bellbridge, Corryong, Mitta Valley, Tallangatta and Walwa. A gathering at Yarrawonga is among six district town events in Moira Shire, but the council has decided to postpone its awards evening to a a later date "In response to the significant current COVID-19 outbreak and to support efforts to reduce the spread". In Edward River, a community breakfast will start at 7.30am in Waring Gardens, Deniliquin, while the Snowy Valleys Australia Day ceremony will be held at Stockwell Gardens, Tumut from 8am. Pleasant Hills recreation ground is the venue for the Lockhart Council celebrations from 8am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

