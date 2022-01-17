news, court-and-crime,

Albury Local Court has heard former Albury mayor Henk van de Ven intends to plead 'not guilty' to one charge of stalking or intimidating brought by then-fellow-candidate Ross Hamilton. The Albury businessman was charged last month in relation to an incident outside of the election pre-polling site on Smollett Street. Police, having received a report a man was "allegedly threatened", issued van de Ven with a notice to attend Albury Court on January 17 on the charge. The 71-year-old did not appear at Albury Local Court on Monday. IN OTHER NEWS: In a brief mention of the case before a court registrar, lawyer Mark Cronin said there would be a plea of not guilty entered in relation to the matter. Mr Cronin sought an adjournment for the charge and a related apprehended violence order was also adjourned to February 28. It is expected van de Ven will be required to appear at the next mention of the case.

