Charming in East Wodonga

news, property,

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 4 Coastal-wash tones and white picket fence says it all and evokes a different sense of time. Imagine for a moment living in this charming three bedroom cottage that ticks all the boxes and has the feeling of yesteryear. Be connected with cute gardens, grottos and a yard that you can create your own sense of further improvements such as further garden beds, vegie patches or another barbecue area. Enjoy refreshments on the deck overlooking your plot and entertain friends or family with ease. Listen to the rain on an iron roof. This recently-updated property offers new paint and flooring complimented by ducted floor heating and evaporative cooling, separate lounge and a generous secure backyard. The third bedroom or alternate second living space, opens out through French doors onto the rear decked alfresco area. This space is great for entertaining in the warmer months to come. On offer, is the fully-powered oversized two-car garage plus a double carport and room on the driveway makes for ample car, boat or trailer parking. When looking for a solid location this home has it covered in East Wodonga. Within walking distance to a childcare centre, fishing store, service stations, schools and two-minute drive to High street Wodonga, local stores and Bunnings. Jump in the car and head straight out of town via the multiple point of roads exiting town toward Yackandandah, Lake Hume, Kiewa just to name a few. It's all at your fingertips and ready for the taking. Read this week's Real Estate View online here. Explore open homes on the map below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/fd1fed34-89a9-4a7e-9eb5-df136c147bf8.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg