Daniel Searle is targeting the Paralympics after being crowned national time trial champion. Blind cyclist Searle, 34, and his tandem pilot Neil van der Ploeg, both from Albury, took gold by just 3.5 seconds in a thrilling duel with fierce rivals Kevin O'Meley and pilot Richard Vollebregt. It was high drama worthy of the occasion in Ballarat. "Last year they pipped us by 2.8 seconds so we were anticipating it would be fairly close again," Searle said. "Both years our time trial slot has been before theirs, which makes it really hard because you've got no idea where they are relative to your time. "You have to go as hard as you can from start to finish and the course around Ballarat has more hills than Albury so that's always a killer. "We knew our second lap was slightly quicker than our first but we felt they were close. "When we finished and they came into the end straight, the announcers were calling that they had 11 seconds to finish the final couple of hundred metres. "They thought they'd beaten us and we thought we'd just beaten them. There was a moment when no-one actually knew who'd won but we had a couple of friends there supporting us and they gave us the thumbs-up so that was the moment we knew we'd won. "That was the one I really wanted to win because the time trial is a really hard event when you're out there by yourself, with no indication of where the rest of the field is. "To come away with the win was very satisfying." The same two pairings also dominated the road race, with O'Meley and Vollebregt prevailing after an epic battle on the final climb. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's pretty amazing that we've raced each other in four separate races and every time it's been 20 seconds or less between us," Searle said. "I've been in communication with the Aus Cycling performance team and coaches and I'm keen to know where they think I'm at relative to other people in the world and whether there's potential to push on other events; national representation and World Championships or future Paralympics. "I'm excited about what I've achieved in the last six months with training and if I can continue that improvement, who knows? "A huge thanks to my partner, because it is with his support and encouragement that I am able to train and compete. "Without Neil, my pilot, none of this would have been possible and I hope we have many more events together. "I am very proud to be part of this community and involved with local clubs like Albury Wodonga Cycling Club and Albury Wodonga Triathlon Club who continue to support and encourage participation for everyone, no matter their background or ability."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/cb3f7d64-2c67-4c33-9187-86a5ddc8cbfb.jpg/r1508_564_4091_2023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg