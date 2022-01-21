news, local-news,

LISTEN UP The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, January 22, 8pm The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond brings the artist's well-loved classics back to the stage. It will be showcased by a world-class international band and produced especially for the theatre. Take a step back into the glory days of music and musicianship with this beautiful tribute concert featuring Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry, Red Red Wine, Crunchy Granola Suite, Shilo, Cracklin' Rosie and You Don't Bring Me Flowers. Show running time is 2.5 hours. CLEAN UP Wodonga Car Boot Market, Gateway Village, Lincoln Causeway, Wodonga, Sunday, January 23, 8am to noon Have you just decluttered your home during a staycation? Bring your car to the Wodonga Car Boot Market to sell your pre-loved goods. Sellers can pre-book a site at wodongacarbootmarket@gmail.com or simply turn up on the morning to see if there are any leftover sites. There will be more than 45 sites available for $15 each, payment is required on the morning of the market. Cars should arrive no later than 7.40am, with trading from 8am. Any queries, phone 0422 578 345. ROCK UP Exhibition Irrai - Mark-John Martyn, Meet the artist, Burraja Gallery, 560 Olive Street, Albury, Saturday, January 22, 10am Contemporary indigenous artist Mark-John Martyn sheds light on age-old issues in his first solo exhibition. Irrai runs until January 28, Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Burraja Gallery is a pop-up gallery dedicated to First Nation artists in the Border and North East regions. STOCK UP Valhalla Wines wine warehouse sale, 163 All Saints Road, Wahgunyah, Saturday, January 22, 10am to 4pm Everyone's favourite viking-run North East winery is on the move. Valhalla Wines will shift its production to Beechworth. Buy some old classics or new releases at the last wine warehouse sale at the Wahgunyah cellar door. BAKE UP Albury Community Wood Fired Ovens, Hovell Tree Park, Albury, Sunday, January 23, 3pm to 8pm Anything you can cook in a regular oven can be cooked in the wood-fired ovens. Gather your ingredients and friends to share the delicious tastes of wood-fired food. An oven coordinator is on hand to help (guidance only - you do the fun bits!). BUY UP Albury Wodonga Farmers' Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, January 22, 8am to noon Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.

