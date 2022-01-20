news, court-and-crime,

Police are looking for Benjamin Stiler following the shooting death of a man in Wodonga on Sunday. Duwayne Johnson, 26, died on Woodland Street in the early hours of the morning after allegedly being shot at close range and run over. Police on Thursday morning released an image of Benjamin Stiler and urge the public not to approach him. "Stiler is wanted by police after the body of a 26-year-old man was located on Woodland Street about 3am on Sunday," spokeswoman Maddy McDermott said in a statement. "Emergency services were called after reports a man had been fatally injured. "Detectives from the Homicide Squad and a number of other police units have conducted a significant search over the past few days in an attempt to locate Stiler." Police had tried to arrest Stiler in Beechworth on Tuesday but he is believed to have fled. A helicopter and the dog squad have been used in the operation. He is about 175 centimetres tall with a thin build and brown hair. He is known to frequent Albury, Wodonga, Beechworth and the surrounding areas. "Detectives are calling on Stiler to come forward and make contact with police himself, either by phone or at any police station," Ms McDermott said. "Anyone who sights Stiler is asked not to approach him as he's believed to be armed and to contact triple zero immediately." Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

