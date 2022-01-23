news, local-news,

For almost two years Albury Wodonga Health has guided the region with a steady hand through unthinkable challenges. Throughout it all at the helm of Albury Wodonga Health has been chief executive Michael Kalimnios. Mr Kalimnios, who died at home on Tuesday aged just 57, guided the health service and the region through some of the most tumultuous times in history. His contribution to the handling of the ongoing pandemic and thus the wellbeing of residents cannot be overstated. Without clear guidance from the very top of Albury Wodonga Health we don't know where we would be in the pandemic, or how our region would have coped with local outbreaks. RELATED NEWS: Mr Kalimnios has been remembered by colleague Matt Burke as a "gentle, humble man who had a really good vision for Albury Wodonga Health." Tributes have flowed from politicians and colleagues alike for a man of great standing, whose calm voice reassured a community in trying times. The Border Medical Association has remembered his quiet nature, razor sharp intelligence and at times dry sense of humour, as well as his contributions to bettering the culture of Albury Wodonga Health and advocacy for new health facilities. "We hope our community understands the ripple he helped create to improve care for our region," the association said. "There are many serious challenges that remain, however the efforts of Michael Kalimnios sees the health service in a much better place to meet them." Leading through the pandemic no doubt required personal sacrifices of Mr Kalimnios, but we thank him for his efforts - as perhaps no one has played a greater role in preparing and leading our community through the pandemic. Our community owes a debt of gratitude to Mr Kalimnios for his steady hand, advocacy and calm guidance through the past two-and-a-half years in a job that would be difficult at the very best of times. Mr Kalimnios not only bettered our health service, but by doing so bettered our community and the lives of many who rely on Albury-Wodonga Health daily. Vale, Michael Kalimnios, we thank you for all you have done for our community. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sophie.boyd/2359760f-f465-4025-afe7-b30b62d19497.jpg/r0_225_4477_2755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg