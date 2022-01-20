news, local-news,

From agricultural law to Broadway, future plans were solidified for graduates of The Scots School Albury after HSC results were released. Sarah Shannon, Laila Armsden and Dylan Forge received ATARs of 95.6, 91.2 and 88.5 respectively. While Dylan is off to Australia's oldest conservatorium in South Australia to study musical theatre, Laila has England in her sights. Related: What you manifest you will get: Students receive HSC, ATAR results "The plan is to go over in about August and do some backpacking, and then I'll do agriculture at Reading which is just outside of London," she said. "I'll be doing three years of agriculture at Reading and then go to Oxford and three years of law. "I grew up in Mansfield ... I got into cattle through horses and wanted to do more of the science side of it. "In law I hope I can make a difference, if I can." The school's results were led by Class of 2021 School Captain Ziggy Lamond, who achieved an ATAR of 96.3. Seventy-eight per cent of students achieved at least one band five or six result. Scots Principal Mark Geraets said he was delighted that Better Education ranked Scots within the top 200 schools in NSW, based off the HSC results. "We've had 100 per cent of our students in maths extension one score a top band result against the state average of 37.2 per cent," he said. "We are very proud of our academic excellence, but we also are very proud that a Scots education allows our students to follow the path that they choose." After topping the state in science, HSC All Rounder and Xavier High School graduate Ian Burton received an ATAR of 99.80. The wider cohort also excelled in mathematics extension one, with 67 per cent of students achieving the highest possible band. Eighty-eight per cent of Xavier's visual arts students achieved a band five or six and 83 per cent of English advanced students achieved that result. Six students received an ATAR greater than 90. Principal Gavin Dykes said 62 per cent of Year 12 students received early entry offers and 24 students from the cohort began apprenticeships or traineeships. "We are extremely proud of this cohort of Yr 12 students, who have faced two years of COVID impacted studies, and embraced the challenge with enormous courage, resilience and endeavour," he said. "We have many students who have found their pathway in life and have made exciting choices which will not only enhance their careers, but more importantly their life," he said. "Our school community looks forward to continuing to support our students in achieving their goals in 2022 and beyond." Trinity Anglican College deputy principal Kathy Fletcher said all students should be proud of their achievements after a challenging two years. Eight students achieved two or more of the highest possible bands in their studies and four achieved ATARs within the range of 96 and 97. Mrs Fletcher said outstanding results were achieved in physics, English advanced, engineering studies and Music. "Students and teachers at Trinity should be extremely proud of these results - I know I am," she said. "We share the high expectations of our students and are delighted to celebrate their success. "Students' love of learning and the connection to their teachers is a winning combination." A number of Border students made the Distinguished Achievers lists, for students who achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses. They can be found here: https://educationstandards.nsw.edu.au/wps/portal/nesa/about/events/merit-lists/distinguished-achievers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/793b93f6-a4b0-4336-b303-2794f74440ee.jpg/r0_168_5568_3314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg