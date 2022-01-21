news, local-news,

More than 4000 rapid antigen tests have been distributed by Albury Wodonga Health through its Lakeside Clinic as other organisations await government supplies. AWH local public health unit executive director Lucie Shanahan said 1929 tests were delivered on Wednesday and 2105 on Thursday to eligible residents. "We have worked with Murrumbidgee Local Health District, as we have throughout the pandemic, to ensure access to tests and care as required," she said. "We would like to remind the community that these Rapid Antigen Tests are only for those who have COVID-19 symptoms, or are a confirmed close contact. "Anyone who does not meet this criteria will be redirected to our Smythe Street Clinic, where PCR testing is available." Prime 7 News reported some Albury residents had been refused RATs at the clinic. Albury MP Justin Clancy said his government was raising this matter with the Victorian Health Minister. "Albury Wodonga Health provides services to residents on both sides of the border - NSW Health provides funding to Albury Wodonga Health for this purpose," he said. "These services should extend to COVID testing. "In the meantime the NSW Government is stepping in to ensure residents have access to the testing facilities they need. "Rapid antigen tests will arrive at the Lakeside clinic tomorrow, for distribution to eligible Albury residents." While Victorian government supply of RATs is flowing through, on the NSW side LiveBetter chief executive officer Natalie Forsyth-Stock expects her organisation will receive some tests from the government soon for youth in their out-of-home care, including in the Murrumbidgee region. "We haven't received any from the Commonwealth government at this stage, which is a little bit frustrating," she said. "We've been using them for a number of months now ... making sure that we don't pass infections on to clients and when staff have come back from annual leave. "We've been able to pick cases up before they go back into service. "From about 1200 we've done, we picked up 44 staff members and 17 clients who were positive, so it's been well-worth it to stop transmission." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Forsyth-Stock said LiveBetter had purchased about 2000 RATs, some being used for their Albury services, with a $20,000 NSW government grant in September. "Good on our staff for identifying that opportunity because I feel like we're on the front foot - but it's hard to get them now," she said. "Our supplier won't have any in the country until March."

