Drew Cameron's highest score for more than five years proved the difference as Belvoir toppled Lavington to break into the top six on Saturday. The Eagles captain made 103 off 102 balls, smacking seven sixes as the Panthers bowlers were dispatched to all corners of Kelly Park. Cameron shared a stand of 140 with vice-captain Lachie McMillan, whose quickfire 51 helped the home side post an imposing 4/228 against the reigning premiers. That followed a crucial 45 from Zac Simmonds to set up the innings but Belvoir were pushed all the way by a Lavington side which refused to roll over. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 207 in the penultimate over of the chase, leaving Cameron to reflect on a job well done. "The last game we played was against the hot favourites in North Albury so to take two wins away from that is massive," he said. "We were aiming for 180 knowing that Ryan Brown, Dave Tassell, Nathan Brown and Chris Galvin are a serious bowling attack. "To get 228 and not to lose cluster wickets was exactly what we wanted and what we've been calling out for all season. "I was struggling to hit them off the square at one point but Lachie ran down the wicket and clocked AB Mackinlay over mid-off for six so I thought 'I'm going to have a bit of a crack too.' "That got me going. "I love batting with Lachie and I'm so happy he scored 50 at a pretty quick clip." Cameron scored more runs in this game than he had managed in his previous 10 innings combined. "It was good to prove to myself and others that I can still do it," he said. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's been a lean 18 months so it was great to go out there and hit a few out of the middle and feel comfortable at the crease." Sam Harris top-scored for Lavington with a fluent 47 but the home side picked up wickets at key times to stay in the box seat. Jayden Beaumont (25) and Mackinlay (20) were among the Panthers to get starts and several dropped catches threatened to derail the Eagles charge. But, led by the indefatigable Matthew Jaensch, whose haul of 4-39 was the least his 10 overs deserved, Belvoir retained the Cameron Thompson Memorial Cup when Michael Galvin chipped David Perkins straight to Cameron with nine balls remaining. "The boys have been working really hard, we changed a couple of things with Drew and Lachie and today they came through," coach Robbie Mackinlay said. "Drew's been one of the best bats in this comp for the last 10 years and he showed that out there. "Young Lachie is such a talent. "He works hard and does great things around the club so it was a good reward for him today. "It gives us a lot of confidence to see us bat like that." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

