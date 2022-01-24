Banned driver speeding in unregistered car, above alcohol limit

news, court-and-crime,

A suspended driver caught speeding in an unregistered car with alcohol in his system has lost his licence for a year. Shamyus Edwards' Mitsubishi Lancer was detected on the Wangaratta Yarrawonga Road heading towards police at a fast rate of speed. The incident, on June 24 last year, led officers to intercept his car after it was clocked at 90km/h in an 80km/h zone at Wangaratta. Checks showed his licence was already cancelled due to a previous drug driving office, his car registration had expired and he had blood alcohol reading of 0.037. He was initially highly combative with police at the scene before calming down. The car was impounded at a cost of $1625. Edwards was also ordered to appear before the Wangaratta Magistrates Court, where he said he took full responsibility for his actions. He was fined $1500 and banned from driving for 12 months by magistrate Peter Dunn during his recent appearance. Another Wangaratta drink-driver was also banned from the road for 40 months in court after being intercepted a month later. Natalie Cloney was caught on Greta Road on July 24 last year after driving around a roundabout twice near Mason Street. Her behaviour attracted the attention of patrolling police. A test at Wangaratta Police Station returned an alcohol reading of 0.201. Cloney told the court she had "done everything possible to try to rehabilitate" since the incident. She is seeing a drug and alcohol nurse. She was fined $1000 plus court costs on top of the licence cancellation.

