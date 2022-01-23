Top Albury builder Scott James recognised for home at awards ceremony
A Border construction company has been recognised with yet another award.
Scott James Builder was judged the Regional Builder of the Year at a Master Builders Victoria ceremony on Friday night.
The business was awarded for a two storey, two bedroom property built in East Albury.
Master Builders Victoria chief executive Rebecca Casson said 2021 had been a tough year for the industry due to COVID-19, but high quality homes continued to be built.
"The East Albury project offered a rare opportunity in a regional centre to collaborate with one of Australia's leading architects on a home where size was not the driver, but rather craftsmanship, quality, innovation and sustainability," she said.
"Sited in an established neighbourhood, this compact home manages to be a spatial marvel, packed with surprising features."
The Albury based construction company has won dozens of awards dating back to 2005.
